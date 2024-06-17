American Trust Has $168,000 Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

American Trust lessened its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $592,058. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

