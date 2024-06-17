American Trust Sells 160 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of RNR opened at $218.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

