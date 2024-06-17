American Trust Sells 187 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American Trust lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

