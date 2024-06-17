American Trust Sells 34 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
