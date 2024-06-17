American Trust Takes $213,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.20 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,205,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at $31,372,290.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,205,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,883 shares of company stock worth $17,118,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.