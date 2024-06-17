American Trust Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

American Trust acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5 %

APP opened at $77.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

