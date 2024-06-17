American Trust Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $344,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $68,286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,591,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 811,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $109.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

