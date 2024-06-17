American Trust Trims Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

American Trust cut its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

In other news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SRI opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.27 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

