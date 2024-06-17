American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,441,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $129.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

