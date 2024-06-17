Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $298.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.58. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.8% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Amgen by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.