Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,339,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.