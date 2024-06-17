Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
