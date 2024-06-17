Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 3,075,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,278.0 days.

Amplifon Price Performance

Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.38. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.