Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 3,075,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,278.0 days.
Amplifon Price Performance
Shares of AMFPF stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.38. Amplifon has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $35.88.
Amplifon Company Profile
