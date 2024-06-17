Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. 578,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,755. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.76. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.