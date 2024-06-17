Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northland Power (TSE: NPI):

6/12/2024 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2024 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

4/19/2024 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.47. The company had a trading volume of 217,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.17. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

