Analysts Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Target Price at $95.00

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of AZZ opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
