Analysts Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $9.93

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

