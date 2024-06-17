Analysts Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) PT at $470.83

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $389.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

