Analyzing Banco Itau Chile Spon (ITCLY) and Its Peers

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Banco Itau Chile Spon to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 15.94% 12.79% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion $423.68 million 4.70 Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors $49.17 billion $3.13 billion 10.64

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Itau Chile Spon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itau Chile Spon. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Itau Chile Spon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itau Chile Spon Competitors 719 2418 2409 122 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Banco Itau Chile Spon’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Itau Chile Spon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Itau Chile Spon competitors beat Banco Itau Chile Spon on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Banco Itau Chile Spon Company Profile

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

