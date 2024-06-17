Analyzing Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) & Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corpay and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 1 2 5 0 2.50 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $334.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.98%. Given Corpay’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Dazed.

This table compares Corpay and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corpay and Dazed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion 4.67 $981.89 million $13.44 18.58 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Risk & Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corpay beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Dazed

(Get Free Report)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.