Analyzing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and CorVel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.21 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -36.22 CorVel $795.31 million 5.28 $76.25 million $4.40 55.74

CorVel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorVel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% CorVel 9.59% 33.49% 17.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CorVel beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, Medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

