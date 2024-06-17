Angela S. Lekatsas Buys 2,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,920.00.

Angela S. Lekatsas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AltaGas alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.90. 794,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,634. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$22.62 and a 12-month high of C$31.50.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.