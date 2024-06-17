Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.6 %

BUD stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.