ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,396,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 9,561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,396.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.22.
About ANTA Sports Products
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.