ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,396,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 9,561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,396.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

