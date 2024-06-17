Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.2 days.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.