Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.2 days.
Antofagasta Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88.
About Antofagasta
