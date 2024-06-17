APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,035,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 473.3 days.
APA Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. APA Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
About APA Group
