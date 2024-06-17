APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,035,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 473.3 days.

APA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. APA Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.