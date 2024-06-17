AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $20,691,480. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $231.52 on Monday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Report on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.