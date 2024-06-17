Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.