Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,029,000 after acquiring an additional 669,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

