Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.