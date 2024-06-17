Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.