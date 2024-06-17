Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.04. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 100,377 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $767.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $1,955,824. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.