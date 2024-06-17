Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 33,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.2 %

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,186.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,327 shares of company stock worth $4,318,649. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

