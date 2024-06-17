Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in May

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,909,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 5,303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

