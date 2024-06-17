Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.95. Arko shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 26,863 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 4.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

