ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 99.48.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 157.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 104.57. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 167.69.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in ARM by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

