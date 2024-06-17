Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $405.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on AROW

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.