Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $127.64 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.