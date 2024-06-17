ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $96.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASGN Price Performance
ASGN stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.45.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
