ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.6 days.

ASOS Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of ASOMF opened at $4.79 on Monday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

