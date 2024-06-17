Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.