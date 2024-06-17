Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
About Aspen Pharmacare
