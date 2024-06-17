Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $27,013,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Trading Down 1.5 %

Assurant stock opened at $165.54 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

