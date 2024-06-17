AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,376,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $631,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 31.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 75,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

