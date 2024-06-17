Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company's stock.

AAME opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.41. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

