ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.23. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 520,673 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
