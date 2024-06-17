ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.23. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 520,673 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

