Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,972,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

Autodesk stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

