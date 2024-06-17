Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up to $225.87

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $225.87, but opened at $235.00. Autodesk shares last traded at $236.99, with a volume of 598,645 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.