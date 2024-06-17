Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

