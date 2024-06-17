Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.72. 174,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,610,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

