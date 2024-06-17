Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

AVDE stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

